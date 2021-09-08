“We lost everything ma’am.” Houma residents mourn Ida’s destruction

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Hurricane Ida left its mark on the City of Houma and widespread destruction can be seen throughout the area. Some residents are left with little to nothing.

Wilbert Dugas, a Houma resident, said, “We lost everything ma’am.”

Those are the words of many residents in Houma. Some say they’re lucky just to be alive.

“I made it through, though. Thank the good Lord,” exclaimed Reginald Poston, a resident of Houma.

Residents News 10 spoke with who rode out the storm say never again. One woman said, “It was very scary. I’ll never do it again. I never want to hear that noise ever again. It lasted for hours and hours and what felt like days and days. It was terrible.”

Rows of cars were lined up with people waiting to get essentials at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center — tarps, water, MRE’s, and bags of ice were all handed out.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove added, “People want to come in and fix their houses. There are many companies up here. We got a lot of tarps up. We had a lot of roof damage. Some houses were totally destroyed.”