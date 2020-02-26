‘We lost 4 members of our family,’ brother of pregnant woman killed in car crash says

LAPLACE, La. (WVLA)– A mother and her son are dead after authorities say their car crashed into a truck on I-10 near Laplace, Monday.



WVLA/WGMB’s Kennedi Walker spoke with family members who say they’re having a hard time accepting what happened.

27-year-old Tyandra Lewis was six months pregnant with twin boys. Family members say her 7-year-old son, Tyler was excited to be a big brother, but he will never get that chance



Lizzie Lewis describes the moment she was told her daughter, Tyandra and her grandson, Tyler were killed.

“I just started screaming hitting the walls,” Lewis said.

The mother-son duo were on their way to New Orleans when they were rear ended on I-10. State police say the other two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The Lewis family says what makes this tragedy most difficult is number of lives lost.



“I can get one at a time but I’m still struggling with both and she was carrying twins,” Elston Lewis, Tyandra’s brother, said. “So in essence we lost four members of our family just like that.”



He says he is at peace knowing Tyandra and Tyler are in heaven together.



“I’m happy Tyler doesn’t have to live with that grief for the rest of his life of burying his mom and his mom doesn’t have to live with the grief our mom is going to have to deal with – burying a child,” he said.



The family is asking for prayers during this difficult time. If you would like to help the Lewis family, they said they are accepting donations here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/1ws9vhu05c?sharetype=teams&member=3764676&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=dbbfd9b7d00b4b35a953f06705a7f5fe