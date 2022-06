NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, severe weather moved across New Orleans. A viewer sent WGNO a video of a waterspout caught on camera from the golf course at City Park Friday morning around 8 a.m.

There were also multiple reports of drivers caught in flooded areas around the city.

The City of New Orleans lifted parking restrictions, and drivers are allowed to park on the neutral ground until 6 p.m. on June 10.