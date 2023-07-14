BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Did you see a bright light moving in the sky this morning and wonder what it was?

A meteor was spotted and caught on a Baton Rouge meteorologist’s car dashcam while on his way to work early morning Friday, July 14.

BRProud meteorologist Brandon Lashbrook, who usually keeps his dashcam on, caught the meteor passing through on video at 4:32 a.m.

“When I saw it, I was blown away and was delighted to see it so clearly, even still seeing the glow as it moved behind some clouds. It was probably one of the brightest meteors that I have personally seen,” said Lashbrook.

Lafayette resident Brandon Primeaux also captured video of the meteor, on his front porch doorbell camera:

The next major meteor shower, the Perseids, runs from July 14 to Sept. 1, peaking on warm August nights, according to the American Meteor Society.