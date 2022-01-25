BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three finalists have been named for the Southern University President-Chancellor position.

The finalists are:

Dr. Laurence Alexander – University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Chancellor

Dr. Walter Kimbrough – President of Dillard University in New Orleans

Dr. Dennis Shields – University of Wisconsin – Platteville Chancellor

The search committee interviewed the five semifinalists for the position during two days of virtual interviews last week.

This is a very important matter for the Southern University System and Southern University and A&M College,” said Alfred Harrell, co-chair of the committee. “We are excited about moving forward with this process.”

The finalists will visit Southern’s Baton Rouge campus next week for a series of in-person interviews.

Last July, Dr. Belton announced he would retire in the fall of 2022 after holding the role for the last seven years.