UPDATE: SU President-Chancellor search committee completes interviews with semi-finalists; committee now in executive session to discuss candidates

UPDATE – BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University President-Chancellor search committee has completed its interviews with the five candidates for the position.

Earlier Wednesday, the search committee interviewed Dr. James Ammons and Dr. Dennis Shields.

On Tuesday, the committee interviewed Dr. Kent Smith, Dr. Walter Kimbrough, and Dr. Laurence Alexander.

The search committee is now in executive session to discuss the candidates. No vote can be taken while the search committee is in executive session.

The five semi-finalists are:

Dr. Laurence Alexander- UAPB Chancellor

Dr. James Ammons- SUNO Chancellor

Dr. Walter Kimbrough- Dillard University President

Dr. Dennis Shields- University of Wisconsin- Platteville Chancellor

Dr. Kent Smith- Langston University President

The finalists will be presented to the Southern University System Board, who will have the final vote on who the new President-Chancellor will be.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The final two semi-finalists for the Southern University President-Chancellor position will be interviewed today by the search committee.

The search committee will interview Dr. James Ammons and Dr. Dennis Shields.

On Tuesday, the committee interviewed Dr. Kent Smith, Dr. Walter Kimbrough, and Dr. Laurence Alexander.

The five semi-finalists are:

Dr. Laurence Alexander- UAPB Chancellor

Dr. James Ammons- SUNO Chancellor

Dr. Walter Kimbrough- Dillard University President

Dr. Dennis Shields- University of Wisconsin- Platteville Chancellor

Dr. Kent Smith- Langston University President

You can watch the virtual interviews by clicking here.