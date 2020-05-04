WATCH: Speeding driver loses control, swerves into median on Louisiana highway

(VIDEO: Mike Kimbo Campanella)

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — People going northbound on LA-1 say a fast driver was causing a scene Saturday.

Witnesses say a white sedan was traveling down the highway, at the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge, at nearly 90 miles an hour. The speed prompted the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to set up a car block, upon which the driver tried to escape, eyewitnesses report.

The white car ended up in a ditch along the median. The driver got out of the vehicle and started running, but was captured near railroad tracks on the southbound side of LA-1.

Witnesses say the vehicle had three passengers, including a child. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.