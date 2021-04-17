WATCH: Sparks fly as car completes 360 on I-10, keeps going ‘Fast & Furious’ after hitting wall in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — WGNO’s Sam Packnett caught a scene straight out of upcoming ‘Fast & Furious 9’ via his onboard dashcam mounted inside his SUV just before midnight on Friday.

Just after wrapping up production of Friday Night Fastball, Packnett was headed east on Interstate 10 at approximately 11:48 p.m., when a light-colored, four-door compact sedan came speeding by in the far left lane just before the Airline Drive exit.

Packnett was cruising at 58 mph in a 60-mph zone when the car zoomed past. Moments later, the sedan weaved into the next lane nearly rear-ending another vehicle before swerving left causing the car to complete a full 360-degree rotation.

Sparks could vividly be seen along the dark corridor as the car swiped the retaining wall separating east- and westbound traffic. Despite the 360 and sideswipe of the wall, the car continued on before pulling off to the side of the road on the far right shoulder soon afterward.

This is not the first time Packnett has caught sparks on camera. He recently caught an amazing lightning strike while leaving WGNO headquarters at the Galleria in Metairie, La., during severe weather plaguing the area last month.

Sensational lightning strike as WGNO's Sam Packnett heads out to start drive round NOLA. pic.twitter.com/2prItSgfgv — WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans (@WGNOtv) March 25, 2021

When asked what he attributes to catching these moments on video, Packnett offered an honest and befitting response.

“I have no idea,” he said with a laugh. “I guess, it’s just a matter of being in the right place at the right time.”