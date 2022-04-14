METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy is in Metairie Thursday morning ahead of talks on infrastructure on Lake Pontchartrain in Southeast Louisiana.

At 10:45 a.m., Cassidy will hold a press conference regarding how to use funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to improve Lake Pontchartrain.

Those expected to be in attendance include:

The Executive Committee of the Pontchartrain Basin Restoration Program

Representatives from the University of New Orleans’ Research and Technology Foundation

Local elected officials

