WATCH NOW: Gov. Edwards to discuss veto override session, update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference to discuss the outcome of the historical veto override session and give an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.
The press conference will begin at 5 p.m.
