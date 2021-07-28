WATCH: Monster Jam drops 3.5 million pounds of dirt inside Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The newly named Caesars Superdome will be fired up with engines on Saturday, July 31.

Monster Jam is back with 100 percent capacity. On Wednesday, over 100 truckloads brought in 3.5 million pounds of dirt to floor of the Dome.

Since January, Monster Jam has visited approximately 30 cities, with each hosting multiple events. However, the monster truck series is returning to New Orleans for the first time since 2019 and under the newly renamed Caesar’s Superdome roof in a one night only event.

According to Monster Jam’s director of operations Scott Olinski, about 35,000 tickets have been sold and they are expecting a packed house of 41,000 by the time the event kicks off.

New Caesar’s Superdome logo to welcome Monster Jam’s return to New Orleans on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Masks will be mandatory for all fans and staff at the event, and the Superdome will be operating on a cashless system.

Tickets are available online and can be purchased in person.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.