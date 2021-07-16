WATCH: Memorial service for fallen Doyline officer William “Billy” Collins

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for fallen Doyline reserve officer and Webster Parish Deputy William “Billy” Earl Collins, Jr. are underway in Bossier City.

Collins was killed in the line of duty last Friday night while responding to a disturbance call while on duty as a reserve patrol officer for the Village of Doyline.

Doyline reserve officer and Webster Parish Deputy William “Billy” Earl Collins, Jr.

Friends, family, and representatives from law enforcement agencies have come from all over Louisiana and beyond to gather for a memorial service set to begin at 11 a.m. at First Bossier church with an officer processional into the sanctuary and a final salute for Deputy Collins, followed by tributes and a eulogy.

After the eulogy, a traditional Last Call/End of Watch for fallen officers will be conducted and officers from Webster Parish and Doyline will pass by Collins’ casket before leaving the sanctuary in order to prepare for a final processional from the church to Hillcrest Memorial Park and Cemetery for graveside services that will include a Patriot Guard presentation, a 21-gun salute, Taps, a helicopter flyover, and flag presentations.

Law enforcement formed a “Sea of Blue” procession following visitation hours Thursday night. Onlookers stood along the route to pay their respects as the procession arrived at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Cemetery Thursday night as dozens of law enforcement vehicles rolled by with emergency lights flashing.

Friday’s procession will require Highway 80 to be shut down.