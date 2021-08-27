WATCH: Mayor Cantrell announces mandatory evacuation for Lake Catherine, Venetian Isles, and Irish Bayou

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday afternoon, Mayor Cantrell held a press conference to update residents about storm preparations and response, as Ida nears.

At the conference, Cantrell called for a mandatory evacuation of all areas outside of the city’s levee protection due to Hurricane Ida.

“We do have a major storm heading our way,” said Cantrell.

The @CityOfNOLA is issuing a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the levees (red) and a voluntary evacuation for the rest of the parish (yellow).#Ida could bring up to 11ft surge outside levees, and dangerous winds & heavy rain for the full area. pic.twitter.com/dkJuAkgKUC — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 27, 2021

Along with a natural disaster in the area, officials remind the public about COVID-19 and to sleeve up and mask up.

City officials encouraged residents to secure their trash properly and also notified resident’s sandbags will be deployed at 2 p.m. this afternoon while supplies last.

Power outages are expected across the area.

The city announced it will modify plans and procedures to adapt to the challenges the city faces.

City officials remind the public to reserve 911 for emergencies.

To get updates the city encourages the public to text NOLA READY to the number 77295 and check the ready.nola.gov website frequently.

The city announced it will modify plans and procedures to adapt to the challenges the city faces.

Those in the WGNO viewing area should expect significant impacts from this storm. Right now most of the coast is forecast at 7-11 feet, which means flooding is likely outside the levee system.

One of the other big issues with Ida will be the heavy rain. Look for a potential of 10-15 inches across the area with isolated higher amounts possible.

Wind speeds will be gusting into the 80s and 90s as this storm moves through. That combined with heavy rain amounts means power outages will be likely. If you are staying home you should prepare for several days if not more than a week without power.