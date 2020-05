BATON ROUGE, La. (WLVA)- During this stay-at-home order, we are looking for ways to stay occupied. Here is one way you can enjoy the zoo without actually being there.

Tiger cam courtesy of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.

Watch their Malayan Tigers in real time. Can’t get enough of the tigers? Adopt one today through their Adopt-an-Animal program or click here to help support the Zoo’s conservation efforts for tigers in the wild.