WATCH: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser addressing Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is speaking about the coronavirus, legislative session and other issues at the monthly Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon on Tuesday, March 10.

The event is taking place at noon at Café Américain in Baton Rouge.

The public is invited to attend the luncheon sponsored by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge.

Lunch is complimentary for members of the working media, or $19.50 for other attendees.

The Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon is held on the second Tuesday of every month at Café Américain located at 7521 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge.