NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old man from a vessel approximately 35 miles south of Grand Isle, La Monday.

The Coast Guard said they received a call at approximately 4:38 a.m. from the operating manager of the vessel requesting assistance to medavac a passenger experiencing chest pain.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was launched out of New Orleans to retrieve the passenger. Upon arrival, the aircrew hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to the University Medical Center in New Orleans, according to officials.

Officials said the man is in stable condition.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Related Stories