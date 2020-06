BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired near the Walmart at Cortana Mall.

Authorities are currently looking for a suspect.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Avoid Cortana Mall. There is an active police situation underway — Baton Rouge Police (@BRPD) June 15, 2020

We are sending a crew to the scene now and updates will be given as they becomes available.