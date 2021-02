BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- A Bossier Parish barn fire killed seven horses after an overheated heat lamp was left on to keep the animals warm, and the State Fire Marshal's Office said it's not the first such fire to happen in Louisiana this past week.

“Heat lamps seem like a simple solution, but in reality, they’re a fire hazard similar to a space heater that are unfortunately left unattended frequently,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “These lamps being placed close to bedding and left on for extended periods of time are not only dangerous for the animals you’re trying to warm, but if a fire starts, you’re jeopardizing your property and your family’s lives too.”