Watch Live: President Biden arrives in Louisiana to tour hardest-hit areas

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday morning, President Biden made his way to Louisiana to tour some of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

The President was set to arrive in New Orleans at noon, and from there, travel to Reserve.

After Reserve, the President traveled to LaPlace, in St. John the Baptist Parish. LaPlace is one of several locations still dealing with standing water, five days after Hurricane Ida’s landfall.

The President’s next heads to the Louisiana Coast, where he views the damage in Laffite, Grand Isle, Port Fourchon, and Lafourche Parish.

At 4 p.m. President Biden makes his last appearance in Galliano, where he is scheduled to meet with local community leaders.