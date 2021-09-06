Watch Live: New Orleans city leaders give latest update in response to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other city leaders held a press conference in response to Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts.

In the press conference, Mayor Cantrell addressed day 8 of recovery from Hurricane Ida.

She said progress is being made and more places are restored each day.

“We were hit by a category 4 hurricane and that was just last Sunday,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell announced 66 percent of power has been restored from this morning. 70 percent is expected to be restored by Monday night.

Gas stations and grocery stores are opening up throughout the city. City leaders want to remain focused on improving the facilities that are still closed.