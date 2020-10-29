New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell provides update on Zeta damage

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell and other city officials discussed the status of Hurricane Zeta in the area.

Currently, she said, one death has been associated with the storm, while several people have been injured.

