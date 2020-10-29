New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell provides update on Zeta damage

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell and other city officials discussed the status of Hurricane Zeta in the area.
Currently, she said, one death has been associated with the storm, while several people have been injured.
🚨⚠️STAY INSIDE: We're tracking many downed power lines, trees & other debris in roadways. Downed lines can be energized and are VERY dangerous. Please continue to stay inside and let public safety officials respond to #Zeta hazards.⚠️🚨 pic.twitter.com/LGrpLPgSt5— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) October 29, 2020