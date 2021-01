NEW ORLEANS-- As if the pandemic housing crisis across the country isn't enough for renters to deal with, housing advocates at the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance(GNOHA) say that the State of Louisiana has been negligent in not distributing monies that were designed to help struggling renters.

Andreanecia Morris of GNOHA says, "The big concern we have is the fact that we have millions of dollars of rental assistance that has just been sitting at the state level that could have stabilized households for the past 6 months."