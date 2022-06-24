NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion is now eliminated by the Supreme Court which means states will have the authority to decide to limit or ban the procedure.

The 6-3 decision was made by a majority of conservative justices.

More than two dozen states, primarily in the South and Midwest, are expected to tighten abortion access as a result of Roe falling, including 13 states.

Louisiana is one of them.

Starting Friday, Louisiana abortion providers can now be charged with a felony punishable by as many as 10 years in prison and fined between 10,000 to 100,000 dollars.

Earlier this week, Louisiana Governor John Bell Edwards signed the controversial abortion bill into law.

With the recent news, a New Orleans non-profit organization in support of the decision held a press conference to encourage ‘a future without abortion.’

The Louisiana Right to Life held a press conference to celebrate and encourage support for moms & babies at 12:30 p.m.

Here is the Louisiana Right to Life’s Mission Statement:

“Louisiana Right to Life (LARTL), established in 1970, works through education, legislation, activism, and service to restore the right to life in Louisiana by opposing abortion, euthanasia, and other life destroying actions.

As the state’s pro-life resource, LARTL builds and serves local Right to Life Chapters throughout the state. These chapters, along with other affiliates, are ready to answer local, statewide, and national issues effectively.

Along with its chapters, LARTL strives to educate all people in the truth about abortion and other life issues. We encourage the work of pregnancy care centers that offer real alternatives to abortion.

LARTL promotes pro-life legislation at the state and federal level and informs Louisiana residents on how their representatives stand for life.

LARTL is the official affiliate of the National Right to Life Committee and subscribes to its objectives and legislative strategies. We believe in peaceful solutions to the issues at hand.

LARTL is a nonsectarian organization not affiliated with or restricted to a particular religious group. We believe we can work with anyone to defend and protect human life.

LARTL is also a non-partisan organization, not affiliated with any political parties.

We are proud to boast of our state’s commitment to life. However, we know there is much more to be done. We must work until every life is welcomed with love and protected by law.

Louisiana Right to Life will be lighting the way for a pro-life Louisiana for generations to come.“

Louisiana Right to Life has compiled a list of Louisiana resources for pregnant and parenting moms available through public and private agencies which can be found here.