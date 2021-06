BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is gathering at the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to express their concerns about multiple bills currently in the legislature.

These individuals and groups are expected to attend this morning’s news conference:

State Conference of the NAACP and a host of Ministers-LLBC

Chairman Edward C. “Ted” James, II, Rep. Tammy Phelps,

Members of the LLBC and the Faith Community

The press conference starts at 11 a.m.