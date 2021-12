BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Monday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health held a technical briefing on new COVID-19 Omicron variant guidance.

State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol and Our Lady of the Lake Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Catherine O’Neal, spoke at the briefing.

This briefing comes after LDH reported nearly 3,000 new cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.