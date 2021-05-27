WATCH LIVE: Justice rally for Ronald Greene at Louisiana State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A rally demanding justice for Ronald Greene, who died in police custody in 2019, has been planned for May 27.

It has been almost one week since the Louisiana Police Department released the body cam footage, giving a visual timeline of the moments leading to the death of Greene.

The rally will take place on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol at 3 p.m.

The rally and the call for justice has caught the attention of many celebrities, such as Houston rapper, Trae the Truth, and founder of “Until Freedom”, Tamika Mallory, who’s been on the frontlines demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and more.

We will carry the rally here at 3pm.