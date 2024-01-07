BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Landry will be sworn in today as the 57th Governor of Louisiana.
The ceremony, which will also include other state officials taking office, was moved from its originally scheduled date on Monday due to the expected inclement weather.
The inauguration will be livestreamed here. Bookmark this page for a wrapup of the proceeding later today.
Latest posts
- Police investigating incident involving Boebert, ex-husband: Reports
- WATCH LIVE: Jeff Landry to be sworn in as Governor of Louisiana
- Democrats face tough choices in border vs. shutdown scenario
- What is a limited-slip differential versus an open differential?
- This Week in Louisiana Politics: inauguration prep, JBE farewell, and democratic strategies