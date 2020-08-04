Gov. Edwards: Phase 2 restrictions will be extended for an additional 21 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Beginning August 7, Louisiana will remain under Phase 2 restrictions for 21 more days.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is seeing meager improvements, including fewer hospitalizations in certain regions in recent days.

“We have made fragile gains,” Edwards said.

As of Aug. 4, half of the new cases, about 1,700, reported by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals came from the backlog of a lab just now reporting to the state.

Dr. Alexander Billioux, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health, said the state seeing cases spike the Monroe and Northshore regions. But areas such as Region 4 (Acadiana) are seeing fewer hospitalizations than even a week ago, he said.

“By no means are we out of the woods yet,” Billioux said. “We’ve got to double down and wear a mask.”

State officials have been regularly meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force, which recommended that Louisiana extend its second phase restrictions, Edwards reiterated Wednesday.

This month, Louisiana will join five other states, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia, in a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to expand the use of rapid point-of-care antigen tests.

“By banding together, the states are demonstrating to private manufacturers that there is significant demand to scale up the production of these tests, which deliver results in 15-20 minutes,” the announcement from Gov. Edwards’ office said.

