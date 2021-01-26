WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards to address hurricane recovery efforts live from Lake Charles at 1 p.m.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. from Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles regarding hurricane recovery efforts.
You can watch the entire press conference live in the player below:
by: Scott LewisPosted: / Updated:
