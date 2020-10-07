WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards will hold 3:30 p.m. press briefing on state’s preparation for Hurricane Delta

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards and state emergecny officials will provide an update on preparations for Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall on Friday.

News 10 will air the 3:30 p.m. press conference live:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar