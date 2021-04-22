WATCH: Gov. Edwards held a press conference on COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today on the state’s COVID-19 efforts and the current legislative session.

Gov. Edwards gave an update on the state’s current COVID-19 numbers and encouraged residents to get vaccinated. He also provided details on the vaccination center in Baton Rouge and the vaccine hotline.

Dr. Joseph Kanter, the top medical official of the Louisiana Department of Health provided more details into the state’s current fight against COVID-19.

34% of adults in Louisiana have initiated their vaccine series, and around 25% have gotten both doses.

Dr. Kanter commended the Bring Back Louisiana campaign was for its involvement in vaccine rollout. It is a grassroots campaign run by the LDH to get COVID-19 vaccines into communities of concern through pop-up events.

One of Gov. Edwards’ focal points during this press conference was vaccine confidence.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure you know this vaccine is safe and effective- whether it’s Pfizer or Moderna,” Edwards said. “It’s important we do this, not only for ourselves but for our neighbors as well.”

Before opening the floor up for questions, Edwards reminded Louisiana residents to be prepared for severe weather as hurricane season approaches in a month.

Edwards closed out the conference by giving his condolences to families of those who lost lives in the Seacor Power tragedy.

The next press conference from the governor’s office will be held on Tuesday.