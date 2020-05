Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

News 10 will air the May 27 press briefing live:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press briefing today inside the state capitol to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The press conference is schedule to begin at 2:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday, May 27, there were 38,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 2,617 deaths.