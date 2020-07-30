Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Eye on Scams: Don’t fall for fake ‘mask exemption’ cards offers
Video
Top Stories
LCG: Northgate Mall will continue to be COVID-19 testing site through August 12
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold a state press briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana’s unemployment money is running out, businesses face tax increase if it does
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for civil rights icon John Lewis
Live
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Community
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Important COVID-19 information
Statewide COVID-19 testing site list
Jobs
Find a Job
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold a state press briefing at 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana
by:
KLFY Staff
Posted:
Jul 30, 2020 / 12:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2020 / 12:38 PM CDT
News 10 will air the July 30 press briefing live:
Local News
Free COVID-19 testing won’t be held Friday at Cajun Field during food distribution effort
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles
Tropical Storm Isaías Formed Overnight, No Threat to Louisiana
Video
Two indicted for January home invasion first-degree murder
St. Landry NAACP sends letter to state and local officials: Don’t reopen schools
Video
Protestors rally outside after being escorted from Lafayette town hall meeting
Video
LPSS asks parents to make formal commitment to Lafayette Online Academy
Parents feeling pressured to make a choice for kids’ education
Video
Acadiana doctors encourage wearing masks in new social media campaign
Video
Bar owners continue to struggle, join class-action lawsuit against the state
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Louisiana’s unemployment money is running out, businesses face tax increase if it does
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana No. 1 in U.S. in per-capita COVID-19 cases, but there is hope state is seeing a plateau
Video
3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta
Supplemental SNAP benefits approved for August, work requirements suspended for another year
Video
7-Day Forecast
Sidebar