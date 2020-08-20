WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 2:30 press briefing

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. Edwards will hold a press briefing Thursday to address statewide COVID-19 mitigation.

News 10 will air the Aug. 20, 2020, press conference live:

On Tuesday, Edwards said he and state health officials are working with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and following the health department’s daily COVID-19 data in order to decide whether to further lift certain restrictions.

The governor is also expected to address his plan to block the Secretary of State’s emergency election plan.