WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 2:30 press briefing

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. Edwards will hold a press briefing Thursday to address statewide COVID-19 mitigation.

On Tuesday, Edwards said he and state health officials are working with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and following the health department’s daily COVID-19 data in order to decide whether to further lift certain restrictions.

The governor is also expected to address his plan to block the Secretary of State’s emergency election plan.

