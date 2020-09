WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2020 (USDA) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that low-income Louisiana residents recovering from Hurricane Laura could be eligible for a helping hand from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said households who may not normally be eligible under regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rules may qualify for D-SNAP – if they meet the disaster income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.