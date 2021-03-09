Louisiana expands vaccine eligibility to residents 16+ with underlying health conditions

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is renewing his plea for businesses to move to remote work for as many employees as possible as cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in the state.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: ​Vaccine availability is now being extended to include all Louisianans 16 years and older with conditions listed by the CDC for higher risk.

At this time, only Pfizer’s vaccine is available to teens. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available for residents with underlying conditions who are 18 and older.

ORIGINAL: Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health officials will hold a noon press briefing to address COVID-19 vaccine mitigation in Louisiana.

The governor is expected to announce the expansion of vaccine eligibility as statewide distribution continues. As of Monday, nearly 450,000 Louisianans have received a form of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health and Hospitals.

It was one year ago today that Louisiana confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

