Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

News 10 will air the press briefing live:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding his weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

The briefing, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., will be held in the Governor’s Press Room at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge.