WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to discuss new COVID-19 vaccine incentives at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference to discuss new statewide incentives to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Today’s announcement is expected to be the second round of vaccine incentives the governor has authorized. At the start of June, Edwards announced the state’s Shots for a Shot program, in which participating businesses provided a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to people who could prove they’ve been fully vaccinated.

Edwards also offered free state parks admission to vaccinated Louisiana residents. Nationwide incentives are also listed at the nationwide Vaccines.gov website.