OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD) Ouachita Parish officials recently announced an issue regarding COVID-19 case reports. It started with a private list the Ouachita Parish Department of Homeland Security receives from the Louisiana Department of Health.

This list is only provided to first responders to ensure they have enough PPE when responding to calls, and specific information regarding the list remain private to the public due to HIPPA laws. DHS compared the numbers on the list to the number of cases on LDH's website and they found a difference.