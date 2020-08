LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Governor John Bel Edwards is monitoring Hurricane Laura along with the rest of the state. I visited with him today about his biggest concerns as we await the storm's arrival."It's the storm surge threat that's the greatest concern.

"We are looking at potentially 11 feet, maybe more, in southwest Louisiana," the governor said.He and all of Louisiana are expecting winds that could exceed 100 miles per hour in most of the state which we know creates other problems.