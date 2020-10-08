WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds 3 p.m. press briefing on Hurricane Delta response

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Delta emerged over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and started its trek toward Louisiana after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun, toppling trees and cutting power to residents of the Yucatan peninsula’s resort-studded coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near Puerto Morelos, around 6:30 a.m. ET Wednesday. It was a category 2 hurricane at landfall with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.