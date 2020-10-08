Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta expected to grow as it approaches northern Gulf Coast
Video
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds 3 p.m. press briefing on Hurricane Delta response
State offices are closing in multiple parishes due to Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta Path is Headed to Louisiana for Friday
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds 3 p.m. press briefing on Hurricane Delta response
Louisiana
Posted:
Oct 8, 2020 / 02:53 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2020 / 03:06 PM CDT
News 10 will air the press conference live:
Local News
Man wanted for shooting, injuring uncle in Sunset
State offices are closing in multiple parishes due to Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta Path is Headed to Louisiana for Friday
Video
Emergency Disaster Declaration for Louisiana in place after approval by President Trump
Cypremort Point evacuating to avoid storm surge trap
Video
Evacuations ordered in parishes around Acadiana as Hurricane Delta approaches
Video
Hardware stores see increased customer traffic as local businesses prepare ahead of storm
Video
Lafayette transit closures, service changes due to Hurricane Delta
Gather and check important documents before evacuating ahead of Hurricane Delta
Video
Shrimpers prepare to ride out storm on their boats along the coast
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Hurricane Delta Path is Headed to Louisiana for Friday
Video
Meteorologist Jim Cantore responds after Louisiana sends message asking him to ‘stay home’
Curfews set in Acadiana ahead of Hurricane Delta
Video
Evacuations ordered in parishes around Acadiana as Hurricane Delta approaches
Video
Weather Alerts
Sidebar