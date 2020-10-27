WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds 3 p.m. press briefing as Zeta moves closer to Gulf coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press briefing on the state’s preparation for Tropical Storm Zeta, which is expected to regain hurricane strength Tuesday evening.
News 10 will air the press conference live here:
by: KLFY StaffPosted: / Updated:
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press briefing on the state’s preparation for Tropical Storm Zeta, which is expected to regain hurricane strength Tuesday evening.
News 10 will air the press conference live here: