WATCH: Gov. Edwards gives info on how to receive disaster assistance

“Louisianans are nothing if not resilient and compassionate,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in Saturday’s press conference.

President Joe Biden came to visit the state to asses damages on Friday and spent about almost eight hours with Edwards to talk with local leaders and residents. Edwards said that the president was able to walk around multiple parishes and look at the devastation first hand.

“And that always makes a difference,” Edwards said. “Especially when we you are getting a multitude of significant requests that we are making to the federal government.”

Biden signed the Quick Landfall Declaration before the storm that allowed the state to have 100% federal reimbursements for debris removal and protective measures for the first 30 days.

Edwards begs survivors who have not registered to get individual assistance by going to disasterassistance.gov.

337,000 families have already registered and been approved to receive financial help.

Click this link to apply for disaster financial assistance.

