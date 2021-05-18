WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards addresses state about severe weather, flooding in South Louisiana

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. related to the severe weather and flooding across South Louisiana this week.

You can watch the entire press conference live in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar