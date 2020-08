BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Gov. John Bel Edwards will provide an update on the state’s preparation for Tropical Storm Marco, which is expected to make landfall this afternoon/evening.

Tropical Storm Laura is making its way into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to be upgraded to a hurricane before it makes landfall on Wednesday.

News 10 will air it live: