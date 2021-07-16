WATCH: Law enforcement gathers for “Sea of Blue” procession to honor fallen Doyline officer

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement from far and wide gathered Thursday evening for a “Sea of Blue” procession in honor of fallen Doyline police officer William “Billy” Earl Collins, Jr.

Webster Parish Deputy and Doyline reserve police officer William “Billy” Earl Collins, Jr. was killed in the line of duty July 9 while responding to a disturbance call.

Law enforcement agencies came from all over Louisiana and beyond for the visitation and funeral services for Collins.

Thursday’s procession followed visitation at First Bossier Baptist church in Bossier City, traveling east along Highway 80 with emergency lights flashing from the church to the funeral home at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Cemetery as an expression of respect and honor for the fallen deputy.

Onlookers stood along the route to pay their respects as the procession arrived at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Cemetery Thursday night as dozens of law enforcement vehicles rolled by with emergency lights flashing.

#SeaOfBlue: Law enforcement procession honoring fallen Webster Parish deputy and Doyline police officer William "Billy" Collins arrives at Hillcrest Cemetery following visitation @NBC6News @KMSSTV



Law enforcement will also join the procession from First Bossier to the graveside service at the cemetery following the funeral on Friday, which will require Highway 80 to be shut down.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Red River worked to coordinate the show of support.

“We are honored that Sheriff Parker asked us to help with the service for one of his deputies,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement released on the plans. “This is our way of showing support to all the men and women that wear the badge.”