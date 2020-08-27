WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

Louisiana

by: Shelby Banks

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — Photojournalist Matt Goins shared video early Thursday morning of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moved through the area.

Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. as a dangerous category four storm.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm came ashore near Cameron, La.

