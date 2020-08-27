WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — Photojournalist Matt Goins shared video early Thursday morning of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moved through the area.
Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. as a dangerous category four storm.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm came ashore near Cameron, La.
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds 1 p.m. press briefing on Hurricane Laura’s impact to Louisiana
- Third person dead from falling trees during, after Laura
- Cleco: Nearly half of customers without power (11 a.m.)
- WATCH – RNC Recap: Pence pounces while crises swirl
- Facebook video shows devastation of Lake Charles Civic Center roof