BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) officials released performance scores for districts and schools Wednesday morning.

The department reported school performance scores statewide were the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic at 77.1. Officials said 62.8% of Louisiana schools improved compared to 2021.

“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward – that’s the challenge we must meet.”

School districts earning an “A” for student growth:

  • Ascension Parish
  • Bienville Parish
  • Bossier Parish
  • Cameron Parish
  • Central Community School District
  • DeSoto Parish
  • East Feliciana Parish
  • Lafayette Parish
  • Lincoln Parish
  • Livingston Parish
  • Natchitoches Parish
  • Plaquemines Parish
  • Rapides Parish
  • Vermilion Parish
  • Vernon Parish
  • Washington Parish
  • West Baton Rouge Parish
  • West Carroll Parish
  • West Feliciana Parish
  • Zachary Community School District

Brumley said these school districts showed growth in student learning.

Top ten Louisiana schools for most student growth:

  • Belle Rose Primary School in Assumption Parish
  • John F. Kennedy High School in Orleans Parish
  • Amite Elementary Magnet School in Tangipahoa Parish
  • Rooted School in Orleans Parish
  • Meadowview Elementary School in Bossier Parish
  • Eighty-First Street ECE Center in Caddo Parish
  • Winnsboro Elementary School in Franklin Parish
  • Judge Lionel R. Collins Elementary in Jefferson Parish
  • Gibsland-Coleman High School in Bienville Parish
  • Central Elementary School in Webster Parish

Top ten schools with highest overall performance scores:

  • Haynes Academy in Jefferson Parish
  • Patrick F. Taylor Academy in Jefferson Parish
  • Benjamin Franklin High School in Orleans Parish
  • Early College Academy in Lafayette Parish
  • Louisiana School for Math Science & the Arts
  • Caddo Parish Magnet High School in Caddo Parish
  • Baton Rouge Magnet High School in East Baton Rouge Parish
  • Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies in Jefferson Parish
  • Thomas Jefferson Academy in Jefferson Parish
  • Lusher Charter School in Orleans Parish

School systems awarded letter “A” grade in Louisiana:

  • Zachary Community School District
  • West Feliciana Parish
  • Cameron Parish
  • Ascension Parish
  • Central Community School District
  • DeSoto Parish
  • Vernon Parish

A handful of school systems were not included due to them closing for 18 or more days after Hurricane Ida’s landfall. Those school systems included: Lafourche Parish, St. Charles Parish, St. Helena Parish, St. James Parish, St. John the Baptist Parish and Terrebonne Parish.

To review performance scores, click here.