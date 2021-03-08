WATCH: JPSO makes arrest in murder of New Orleans man after alleged Facebook Marketplace meeting

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in connection with an overnight murder.

According to Sheriff Lopinto, the body of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel was discovered around 6:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Coliseum Street.

The initial cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.

According to his girlfriend, Vindel was using Facebook Marketplace “Tulane Classifieds” to sell his dirtbike.

Vindel allegedly chatted online with a potential buyer, an agreed to meet at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey.

Lopinto says at the meeting place, 20-year-old Jalen Harvey, of Harvey, shot Vindel multiple times killing him.

Jalen Harvey

Police believe Vindel was still in his vehicle when he was killed.

Harvey then drove the vehicle to Coliseum Street, where he dumped the vehicle with the victim in the backseat.

Harvey allegedly took the dirtbike off of the vehicle rack, and fled on the dirtbike.

Officers used the online messages to identify Jalen Harvey as the suspect in this incident.

He was located at the apartment complex, where he was arrested.

During questioning, Harvey admitted to shooting the victim and taking the vehicle to New Orleans.

Detectives are currently seeking an arrest warrant for Jalen Harvey for First Degree Murder.