WATCH: High winds and heavy rains damage WGNO newsroom in New Orleans

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) As Hurricane Ida roared through New Orleans Sunday afternoon, heavy rains rushed into the city damaging multiple buildings and roadways, blowing the roof off a New Orleans Senior Center and unfortunately our sister station WGNO, at 1 Galleria Blvd, was not left unscathed.

A steady stream of rain poured throughout the newsroom causing significant damage.

There are no reports of any injuries.

As of 5 p.m. all of New Orleans was in the dark as Hurricane Ida beared down on the City.

According to Entergy New Orleans “catastrophic damage to (their) transmission system, caused the outage.

